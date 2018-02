RIGA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Latvian bank ABLV has asked the central bank of Latvia for emergency liquidity assistance of up to 480 million euros ($590 million), a spokesman for the bank said on Thursday.

“We are not speaking about 480 million plus - we’re speaking about the sum of up to 480 million euros,” Arturs Eglitis, a spokesman for the bank told journalists at a press conference. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell and Gederts Gelzis; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)