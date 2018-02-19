Latvia c.bank governor detention matter for national authorities-EU Commission

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The detention of Latvia’s central bank governor Ilmars Rimsevics by the country’s anti-corruption agency is a matter for national authorities, while the probe in to the ABLV Bank is for supervisors, the European Commission said on Monday.

“We have confidence in the responsible supervisory authorities and we consider as far as the governor is concerned that this is a matter for national enforcement authorities and we have no further comments to make in that respect,” Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news briefing. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Alissa de Carbonnel)