IMF cuts Latvia growth forecast to 3.7 pct in 2018

RIGA, July 2 (Reuters) - Latvia’s economy will grow slower than previously expected this year as a result of an outflow of assets from non-resident focused banks and wider worries about the financial services sector, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday.

In a regular review of the country’s economy, the IMF said the liquidation of privately held ABLV Bank and corruption charges against central bank Governor Ilmars Rimsevics were factors in the downgrade.

“In our real projections earlier this year we forecasted 4 percent and we have reduced our forecast to 3.7,” Iva Petrova, IMF mission chief, told reporters at a news conference.

The Bank of Latvia predicts grow of 3.9 percent this year. The European Commission sees growth of 3.3 percent.

Confidence in Latvia’s financial sector has been shaken recent months.

In June, ABLV Bank went into voluntary liquidation after it was deemed failing or likely to fail by the European Central Bank.

It had been accused by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of institutionalized money laundering and violating sanctions imposed on North Korea.

Since securing independence from Russia in 1991, more than a dozen Latvian banks - including ABLV - have promoted themselves as a gateway to Western markets and promised Swiss-style secrecy for clients.

But increased regulatory scrutiny has seen non-resident deposits fall to around 5.1 billion euros currently from a peak of about 12 billion euros ($15 billion) in 2015.

The IMF estimates that servicing foreign client assets accounts for about 0.5 percent to 1 percent of Latvia’s GDP.

“We think that the measures related to strengthening enforcement of AML/CFT regulations and refocusing the business model [of non-resident banks] would help to restore the reputation of the banking system,” Petrova said.

In a separate development, Latvian prosecutors have charged central bank governor and European Central Bank governing council member Ilmars Rimsevics with accepting the offer of a 500,000-euro ($580,000) bribe. He denies the charges. ($1 = 0.8624 euros) (Reporting by Gederts Gelzis Editing by Simon Johnson and Matthew Mpoke Bigg)