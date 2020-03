March 23 (Reuters) - Laura Ashley Holdings said on Monday it will permanently shut 70 stores in the UK leading to potentially 721 job losses, as the struggling fashion retailer appointed administrators.

“The initial focus of the Administrators will be to engage with parties who are interested in acquiring the business with the aim of securing a buyer,” the company said. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)