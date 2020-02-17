Laura Ashley says major shareholder, lender in funding talks

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Clothing and furnishing retailer Laura Ashley said on Monday its lender and majority shareholder were in talks regarding the company’s immediate funding needs, as it reported a drop in half-year revenue.

The company said recent movements in its stock and customer deposit levels had led to a reduction in the amount it can draw down under the working capital facility with its lender Wells Fargo & Co.

Laura Ashley’s total group sales fell 10.8% to 109.6 million pounds ($142.89 million) in six months ended Dec. 31, hurt by weak consumer spending.