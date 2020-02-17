Bonds News
February 17, 2020 / 7:31 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Laura Ashley says major shareholder, lender in funding talks

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Clothing and furnishing retailer Laura Ashley said on Monday its lender and majority shareholder were in talks regarding the company’s immediate funding needs, as it reported a drop in half-year revenue.

The company said recent movements in its stock and customer deposit levels had led to a reduction in the amount it can draw down under the working capital facility with its lender Wells Fargo & Co.

Laura Ashley’s total group sales fell 10.8% to 109.6 million pounds ($142.89 million) in six months ended Dec. 31, hurt by weak consumer spending.

$1 = 0.7670 pounds Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below