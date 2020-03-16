Laura Ashley says will need further funding boost

March 16 (Reuters) - British retailer Laura Ashley warned on Monday that it will need additional funding to meet its ongoing working capital requirements, just a month after saying it has access to sufficient cash to meet its immediate needs.

The clothing and furnishing retailer, which has been struggling with tough High Street conditions, added that it would need to “consider all appropriate options” if it fails to secure funding by the end of March for its turnaround plan. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)