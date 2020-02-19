UPDATE 1-Laura Ashley says Wells Fargo to allow withdrawal of requisite funds

(Adds details on working capital facility, background)

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Clothing and furnishing retailer Laura Ashley said on Wednesday it can draw requisite funds from its existing working capital facility with Wells Fargo , its main banking lender, to meet immediate funding needs.

This comes days after the retailer said recent movements in its stock and customer deposit levels had led to a reduction in the amount it could draw down under the working capital facility with the bank.

Last year, the lender provided an asset-based loan of 20 million pounds ($25.98 million) to Laura Ashley, a favourite of Princess Diana in its 1980s heyday, using the company’s assets as collateral.

The fashion house is the latest victim of a troubled couple of years for British retailers; its sales hit by store closures, weakness in its home furnishings business and a worsening consumer mood.

Laura Ashley’s majority shareholder, MUI Asia Limited, and Wells Fargo have concluded their discussion regarding the company’s immediate funding needs, the company said.

The arrangements do not involve a cash injection by MUI Asia, the company reiterated.

Shares in the company were up 21.2% at 2 pence. ($1 = 0.7699 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)