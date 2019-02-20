Fashion retailer Laura Ashley sees FY results below market view

Feb 20 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Laura Ashley Holdings Plc said on Wednesday its performance for the entire year would miss market expectations as consumers spent less.

Like-for-like retail sales at the retailer, popular for its floral prints, fell 4.2 percent in the 26 weeks to Dec. 31, as a Japanese partner scrapped a license agreement.

Profit before tax and exceptional items broke even, compared to earnings of 4.3 million pounds in the previous year.

Laura Ashley shares were seen falling as much as 15 percent on Wednesday, according to a premarket indicator.