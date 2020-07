SAO PAULO, July 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian upscale homebuilder Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA has filed for an initial public offering, its shareholder Cyrela Brazil Realty said in a filing late on Tuesday.

Cyrela will sell part of its 45% stake in the company, but Lavvi will also sell new shares and raise cash. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)