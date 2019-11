Covington & Burling on Wednesday said the law firm has elected a Washington D.C.-based corporate partner as its next chair.

Douglas Gibson, who has represented sports clients including the National Basketball Association and the National Football League, will begin a four-year term as chair of Covington’s management committee on Jan. 1, 2020, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

