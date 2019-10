Baker McKenzie on Monday said the law firm has grown its litigation and government enforcement practice group with four new partner hires, three from Morgan Lewis & Bockius.

Amy Greer and Jennifer Klass, both from Morgan Lewis, will co-chair a new financial regulation and enforcement practice group, a subset of the litigation and government enforcement practice.

