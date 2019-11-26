Judge questions if government can seize ex-Hunton partner's retirement account

A federal judge on Tuesday questioned whether he has the power to allow the government to seize $788,290 in the retirement account of a former law firm partner, who was convicted of fraud, whose ex-wife says belongs to her.

U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor during a hearing in Boston said he was “concerned” that prosecutors wanted him to effectively overturn a Florida divorce court order that gave Cecily Sturge ownership of an account that belonged to her ex-husband, Scott Wolas. He was a partner in the firm now called Hunton Andrews Kurth in the 1990s.

