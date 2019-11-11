Prosecutors scrap with former Hunton partner’s ex-wife over last asset

Prosecutors are urging a federal judge to allow the government to seize $788,290 in the retirement account of an ex-partner of the law firm now known as Hunton Andrews Kurth who was convicted of fraud and reject his ex-wife’s dueling claim to the money.

Federal prosecutors in Boston in a brief on Friday said Scott Wolas’ ex-wife, Cecily Sturge, could not establish she is the legal owner of the retirement account, which they want to use to compensate his victims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2O0MpHU