Lathrop Gage and Gray Plant Mooty on Thursday announced plans to merge their two Midwestern law firms in an effort to expand client services across the U.S.

Effective Jan. 1, Kansas City, Missouri-based Lathrop Gage and Minneapolis-based Gray Plant Mooty will combine as Lathrop GPM, which the firms said will have nearly 400 lawyers with 14 offices in 9 states and Washington D.C.

