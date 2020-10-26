Law firm quartet guides $2.89 bln Canadian oil deal amid energy M&A wave

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that Stikeman Elliott and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom represented Cenovus Energy in its acquisition of Husky. It has been corrected to reflect that the firms represented another party, Hutchison Whampoa.

Canadian oil and gas company Cenovus Energy Inc announced plans to acquire rival Husky Energy Inc for $2.89 billion on Sunday, adding to a wave of energy deals driving consolidation in the industry and generating welcome billable hours for M&A lawyers.

Bennett Jones and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison are respresenting Cenovus Energy in the all-stock deal, while Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt and Norton Rose Fulbright are serving as Husky Energy’s legal advisers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2J1POXW