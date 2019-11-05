Law firm settles DOJ claims that it failed to reimburse Medicare payments

A Baltimore-based plaintiffs’ law firm has paid the federal government more than $90,000 to settle allegations that it failed to reimburse Medicare for conditional payments made to its clients, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said in a statement that the settlement with Saiontz & Kirk “reminds attorneys of their obligation to reimburse Medicare for conditional payments after receiving settlement or judgment proceeds for their clients,” even with respect to clients they represent with other firms.

