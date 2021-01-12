Law firm trio advise on Steris' $3.6 bln purchase of rival Cantel Medical

Jones Day is advising medical equipment company Steris Plc in its $4.6 billion acquisition of Cantel Medical Corp, which is being represented by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. Cantel’s financial adviser, Centerview Partners, turned to Weil, Gotshal & Manges for legal advice on the transaction, which was announced on Tuesday.

M&A activity is getting off to a steady start in 2021 with more than 500 deals announced with a combined value of $94 billion so far, according to data from Refinitiv.

