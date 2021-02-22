Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Law firm trio wheel in Goodyear's $2.5 billion acquisition of Cooper Tire

By Arriana McLymore

1 Min Read

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Covington & Burling are advising the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co in its deal to buy Cooper Tire & Rubber Co for $2.5 billion, the tire manufacturers announced on Monday. Jones Day is representing Cooper Tire in the transaction.

Among the three firms, Paul Weiss leads the way with the highest combined global M&A deal value so far this year, according to Refinitiv data, while Jones Day has handled more transactions. Paul Weiss’ 24 transactions have totaled more than $23.4 billion, while Jones Day has advised on 36 deals for a total of $13.3 billion. Covington has advised on seven deals with a combined value of $9.6 billion.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Mj5Crs

