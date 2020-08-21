Law firms to turn anti-racism alliance into nonprofit

Backers of a nationwide initiative by law firms, launched in the wake of George Floyd’s death, to tackle systemic racism in the law are drafting paperwork to formalize it into an industry-funded nonprofit.

The Law Firm Antiracism Alliance since its launch in July quickly has grown to include 260 law firms in every state committed to using litigation and advocacy to overturn policies and laws that result in negative outcomes for people of color.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3iZjZMc