Law firms set steeper diversity goals, and give themselves a deadline

Recognizing that diversity has been toughest to achieve at the partner level, at least three major law firms this week laid out five-year plans to make both their partnerships and their overall lawyer ranks less homogenous.

Baker Donelson, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and Littler Mendelson each set goals for associates, partners and others, setting 2025 as a target for increases in the share of women, racial minorities and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer attorneys.

