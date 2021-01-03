After a pandemic lull, will a bull market for law firm mergers return in 2021?

Following a precipitous drop in law firm mergers thanks to the COVID-19 crisis, legal industry consultants say firms are gearing up for a much busier year of combinations in 2021 - the pandemic permitting.

The predictions reflect pent-up merger ambitions that may find an easier outlet in 2021, especially if the virus can be brought under control. But law firms are also finding it difficult to achieve the scale they desire through hiring alone, making mergers the best option for growth, consultants said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/390THWo