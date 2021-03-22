Law school applications surge at historically Black institutions, with enrollment far behind

Joseph Bannerman didn’t hide his excitement when he learned he had a ticket to law school. “I JUST GOT ACCEPTED INTO HOWARD UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF LAW,” he wrote in an emoji-laden post on Twitter this month.

Bannerman, who is set to graduate from Alabama’s Tuskegee University in May, is one of nearly 2,500 aspiring students who have helped increase Howard University’s law school applicant pool by 66% this year. If he enrolls, he’ll be one of about 150 law students at Howard, a class size that’s barely changed in five years.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3lDzfAS