Law firms keep cashing in on SPAC craze as Q1 breaks records

Law firms continue to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the blank-check company IPO boom, reaping a bonanza of billable hours advising on deals involving special purpose acquisition companies in the first quarter of 2021.

Law firms advised on a record 105 SPAC deals in the first quarter, nearly double the number from the final quarter of 2020, according to data from Refinitiv. SPAC deals that included legal advisers totaled $230.1 billion in the first three months of 2021, compared to 53 deals valued at $76.6 billion in Q4 2020.

