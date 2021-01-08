SPAC spree continues for law firm quartet with $8.65 bln SoFi deal

Goodwin Procter; Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett each landed roles in the latest special purpose acquisition company megadeal, helping to kick off what’s likely to be another big year for SPAC transactions.

Goodwin Procter and Wachtell Lipton advised online lending startup SoFi in deal to go public via a merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V, a blank-check acquisition company led by venture capital investor Chamath Palihapitiya. The deal was first reported by Reuters on Thursday.

