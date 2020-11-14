Law student group aims one-two punch at Big Law over Trump ties

As law firms representing President Donald Trump’s campaign come under fire for their work, an organization of activist law students and young lawyers is ramping up pressure on the firms and other legal industry employers.

The Harvard Law School student-founded group, People’s Parity Project, urged law firms, law schools and other legal industry employers Friday not to hire former Trump officials, contending that lawyers who served top administration roles violated their ethical obligations with “attacks on immigrants, civil rights, and democracy.”

