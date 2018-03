California’s highest court on Monday said a dissolved law firm could not claim a share of the profits from unfinished work on matters its former lawyers took with them to new firms.

The California Supreme Court said the bankrupt estate of defunct law firm Heller Ehrman does not have a property interest in hourly fee matters in progress when it dissolved in 2008.

