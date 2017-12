British law firm Clyde & Co said on Monday it was expanding its U.S. presence by hiring more than 65 lawyers and support staff from Sedgwick, a California-based firm which recently announced it was closing.

Clyde & Co said it is picking up 15 Sedgwick partners who handle insurance law and litigation, as well as associates and support staff.

