Barbara Kosacz, a longtime partner and head of Cooley’s life sciences practice, is leaving to become a senior executive with a firm client, the Palo Alto-based firm said Friday.

Kosacz is joining Kronos Bio, a San Mateo, California-based biopharmaceutical company, as general counsel and chief operating officer, the company confirmed in a statement.

