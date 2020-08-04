Cooley partners in New York exit for Latham & Watkins, Haynes and Boone

Cooley saw a pair of partners depart its New York office this week, with Haynes and Boone picking up restructuring veteran Richard Kanowitz and Latham & Watkins adding startup finance and M&A specialist Peyton Worley to its emerging companies practice.

Kanowitz is joining Haynes and Boone after two decades at Cooley, where his experience included advising the creditor committee in the RadioShack bankruptcy and helping restructure $300 million in debt for energy company Pacific Ethanol, according to his former Cooley biography.

