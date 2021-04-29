Bryan Cave partner swaps practice for client-focused D&I role firm touts as a first

For most law firms with senior diversity focused partners or professionals, the job’s first priority is internal D&I efforts, even if addressing client concerns about diversity is a close second. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner is taking a different approach with what it calls “a first-of-its-kind role in the legal sector” that has client relationships at its core.

Daisy Reeves has been named BCLP’s inaugural global inclusion and diversity client relationship partner. Reeves, who previously served as the global co-leader of the firm’s banking sector group, will now focus on developing “best practices and next practices with clients” around diversity and inclusion initiatives, she said.

