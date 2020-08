A growing number of law firms are granting paid time off to their employees so they can vote in the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3.

As of Monday, Reuters counted at least 13 firms that are adopting new Election Day work policies. Some firms are recognizing Nov. 3 as a firm-wide holiday, while others are granting an optional personal day or credit for a full work day.

