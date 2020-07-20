Haynes and Boone investment funds vet to helm firm as current leader nears age cap

Haynes and Boone announced Monday that longtime partner Taylor Wilson will become the firm’s next managing partner, taking the reins from current leader Timothy Powers.

Wilson is a 30-year Haynes and Boone lifer and currently co-leads its investment management practice, advising on private equity, mergers and acquisitions and other corporate matters. Based in the firm’s Dallas headquarters, he also regularly practices out of its New York and London locations, the firm said.

