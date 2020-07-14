Holland & Knight taps ex-Commerce Dept official to co-lead international trade group

Holland & Knight has brought on Francisco Sánchez, a former senior trade official in the Barack Obama administration, to co-chair its international trade practice, the firm announced Tuesday.

Sanchez, who led the U.S. International Trade Administration as Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade from 2010 to 2013, will split his practice between Holland & Knight’s Washington, D.C., and Tampa offices, the Florida-based firm said.

