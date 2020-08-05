Westlaw News
August 5, 2020 / 8:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Paul Hastings launches new FDA regulatory practice with Sidley partner pair

Arriana McLymore

1 Min Read

Paul Hastings is making yet another push into life sciences, this time with the launch of a Food and Drug Administration regulatory practice led by a pair of newly poached Sidley Austin partners, Nathan Sheers and Peter Lindsay in Washington, D.C.

The moves come less than a week after McDermott Will & Emery snagged a former Arent Fox partner, Brian Malkin, for its FDA practice. Wiley Rein also added partner Ann Begley from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius to lead its FDA practice in July.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3fyz855

