Dentons and Norton Rose Fulbright walk back pay cuts for U.S. employees

Global law firms Norton Rose Fulbright and Dentons are fully or partially rescinding pay cuts enacted for U.S. employees earlier this year, the firms said, citing better-than-expected financial results during the pandemic.

Norton Rose Fulbright staff and lawyers will see their pay fully restored on Sept. 30, U.S. managing partner Jeff Cody said in a statement Friday. Dentons, the largest law firm in the world by head count, is partially restoring its pay cuts but also launching a voluntary retirement program for U.S.-based staffers.

