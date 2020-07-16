Quarles & Brady taps in-house vet Cornell Boggs to advise on diversity, client service

Longtime in-house legal and corporate governance executive Cornell Boggs is taking on a senior law firm role for the first time, guiding 450-number lawyer Quarles & Brady in a push to deepen the firms diversity and client relations efforts.

“Now more than ever is a time for our industry to champion equality, and I look forward to joining my new colleagues to continue the firm’s advancement of these critical principles,” Boggs said in a press release.

