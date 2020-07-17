Big Law practice leader becomes a virtual law firm convert: '2020 really has been an eye-opener'

FisherBroyles, one of the largest so-called distributed law firms, with more than 250 lawyers, welcomed the latest partner to join the virtual firm from a brick-and-mortar competitor this week.

Los Angeles, California-based litigator Scott Goldsmith, who led the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) practice group at Dorsey & Whitney, spoke to Reuters on his second day with FisherBroyles. Goldsmith discussed what drew him to a virtual firm, why he thinks the model makes more sense than ever now, and why an eventual ruling in a Facebook case that’s now before the U.S. Supreme Court could be “the most consequential TCPA decision since the statute was enacted.”

