After scuttled deal with Nelson Mullins, e-discovery firm still looking to grow

Client conflicts may have derailed a planned merger between boutique information law firm Redgrave and Big Law firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, but Redgrave’s managing partner said the firm is still focused on expansion.

“We are in a mode where we’ve got a lot of work, we have a lot of high-profile, high-stakes matters, and we are looking in the marketplace for opportunities where we can add the right talent to meet these critical needs for our clients,” Jonathan Redgrave said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3pS83zb