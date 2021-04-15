Law firms, GCs unite to counter violence against Asian Americans

A group of Fortune 1000 general counsel and 42 law firms on Thursday announced the launch of an initiative to provide pro bono legal representation to Asian American victims of violence.

The newly formed Alliance for Asian American Justice seeks to create a deterrent effect, giving victims access to “top lawyers” who can both file civil lawsuits against their attackers and work with law enforcement, said Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner Debra Wong Yang, who co-chairs the group.

