Wilson Sonsini, Latham expand tech transactions practices with new partner hires

By Sara Merken

1 Min Read

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Latham & Watkins on Monday became the latest major law firms to bolster their technology transactions teams with new partners.

Wilson Sonsini brought on Mark Bellomy, a former Ropes & Gray partner, to strengthen its life sciences sector capabilities in Boston. Meanwhile, Michelle Ontiveros Gross has joined Latham & Watkins in the Bay Area from Mayer Brown.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3dCo7SJ

