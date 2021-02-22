Wilson Sonsini, Latham expand tech transactions practices with new partner hires

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Latham & Watkins on Monday became the latest major law firms to bolster their technology transactions teams with new partners.

Wilson Sonsini brought on Mark Bellomy, a former Ropes & Gray partner, to strengthen its life sciences sector capabilities in Boston. Meanwhile, Michelle Ontiveros Gross has joined Latham & Watkins in the Bay Area from Mayer Brown.

