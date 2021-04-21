Employment dips for 2020 law school grads, ABA says

Full-time legal employment dipped by 2.6% for the class of 2020 compared to the previous year’s law school graduates, likely because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to new data released Tuesday by the American Bar Association.

The ABA’s summary figures, which detail the employment status of students roughly 10 months after graduation, showed that 77.4% of 2020 graduates were employed in full-time, long-term jobs requiring bar passage or benefiting from a J.D. degree on March 15, 2021, down from 80.6% for the 2019 class in March 2020. The number of graduates in those categories combined dropped from 27,352 to 26,638, the ABA reported.

