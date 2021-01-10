Delayed summer associate recruiting kicks off with Zoom tips and buoyed law firm demand

Students at top-ranked law schools are turning to acting coaches and specialized lighting for an edge in interviews with major law firms, as a recruiting season delayed but not necessarily dampened by the COVID-19 pandemic gets underway.

Students from Columbia, Harvard and other law schools will sit for virtual on-campus interviews for summer associate positions in the coming days. And despite the pandemic’s economic effects, many firms expect to recruit at pre-coronavirus levels.

