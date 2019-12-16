Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 16, 2019 / 3:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

KDDI to buy stake in convenience store chain Lawson for phone payment tie-up - Nikkei

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japanese telecom company KDDI Corp will pay more than 12 billion yen ($110.46 million) for about a 2% stake in convenience store chain Lawson as the pair tie up in smartphone payment services, the Nikkei Shimbun reported.

The tie-up will include Lawson’s parent company, Mitsubishi Corp, the newspaper said on Monday.

KDDI’s president will hold a joint news conference with the presidents of Lawson and Mitsubishi Corp’s consumer products group at 4:30pm (0730) in Tokyo, the telecom company said in an email. ($1 = 108.6400 yen) (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

