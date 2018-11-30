Lawsuit over Ocean Spray flavoring gets class status

A California consumer has won class status for a lawsuit accusing Ocean Spray of falsely advertising that its juices had no artificial flavors when in fact they were flavored with petroleum-derived chemicals.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel in San Diego said Crystal Hilsley has shown that the case involves common issues of fact and law that can be resolved for Ocean Spray customers as a group.

