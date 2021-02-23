ABA backs law school debt assistance and forgiveness for overburdened lawyers

The American Bar Association passed a resolution Monday that throws the lawyer group’s weight behind political efforts to aid law school graduates drowning in debt, as the Biden administration grapples with how to best address that issue.

The resolution, which passed 335-37 at the ABA’s virtual midyear meeting, urges Congress and the Biden administration to implement measures such as suspending or forgiving law student loan obligations, allowing borrowers to refinance and using federal funds for temporary borrower assistance.

