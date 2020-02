The American Bar Association has passed a resolution that encourages states to consider regulatory changes that could increase low and middle-income Americans’ access to affordable legal services.

Delegates in the policy making body of the ABA passed Resolution 115 in a vote on Monday at the 2020 ABA mid-year meeting in Austin, Texas.

