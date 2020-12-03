Balance expectations and get informed: How mid-level associates can stay sane and get ahead

When Jennifer Bluestein started as a law firm associate, she felt lost. She didn’t have any lawyers in her family, and she said she didn’t know what was expected of her.

Now, more than 20 years later, she’s an expert in career development, as the chief talent officer of Perkins Coie and the author of “Stepping It Up: A Guide for Mid-Level Law Firm Associates.” The book, which includes advice from several legal professionals, is the second in a series Bluestein launched to give associates the guide map she wishes she’d had.

