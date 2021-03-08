How a Cooley associate learned the skills to thrive in-house

When David Sclar jumped from Cooley to a gig at company Rally Health, it was a crash course in succeeding in-house. As an associate focused on tech and healthcare, Sclar had technical legal skills to spare. But he realized fast that he needed soft skills that aren’t taught in law school.

Now the privacy officer at WW International Inc, formerly known as Weight Watchers, Sclar has published a book he wishes he’d had when starting his in-house career: “Workplace Strategies for Technology Lawyers.”

