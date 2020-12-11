Kellogg Hansen to defend Facebook in U.S. antitrust lawsuits

Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick partners Mark Hansen and Aaron Panner are defending Facebook Inc in antitrust lawsuits filed this week by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and nearly every U.S. state, a representative for the social media company confirmed.

The lawsuits, which allege Facebook snapped up rivals and kept smaller competitors at bay, are the biggest antitrust cases in a generation, comparable to the lawsuit against Microsoft Corp in 1998. That case helped make trial lawyer David Boies a household name and his then-fledgling law firm Boies Schiller Flexner a litigation powerhouse.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3qNfBoi